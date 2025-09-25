Left Menu

Gujarat Gears Up for 12th Annual Chintan Shibir in Valsad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned the 12th Annual Chintan Shibir, themed 'From Collective Thinking to Collective Development', from November 13-15 in Valsad. The camp aims to discuss topics like public health, green energy, and governance, continuing a tradition started by Prime Minister Modi in 2003.

Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'. (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a crucial meeting on Thursday, greenlighting the 12th Annual Chintan Shibir, centered on the theme 'From Collective Thinking to Collective Development.' This event will be held from November 13 to 15 at the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Valsad district, as revealed by a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Initiated in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the state's Chief Minister, the Chintan Shibir has been a staple for ushering in citizen-centric governance. Under CM Patel's leadership, this tradition persists, focusing on administrative innovation through technology and transparency.

This year's camp will address diverse issues such as nutrition, public health, service sector growth, and environmental concerns. Alongside intellectual discussions, participants will engage in recreational activities like trekking and meditation. The participants will journey to Valsad via the Vande Bharat train, returning post-event to Ahmedabad.

