Left Menu

CloudHQ's $4.8 Billion Data Center Revolution in Mexico

U.S. tech giant CloudHQ plans to invest $4.8 billion in building six data centers in Mexico's Queretaro state. These centers will support cloud computing and AI, with a sustainable design including low water consumption and a clean-energy focus. The project promises major local economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:06 IST
CloudHQ's $4.8 Billion Data Center Revolution in Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. technology company CloudHQ announced a massive $4.8 billion investment to construct six data centers in Mexico's Queretaro state. Scheduled over the coming years, the project aims to bolster cloud computing and artificial intelligence capabilities in the region, according to a company executive.

At a recent press conference attended by key government figures, CloudHQ's Chief Operating Officer, Keith Harney, revealed plans for a long-term tenant lease to kickstart construction of the site, relying on a 900-megawatt private substation. This aligns with President Claudia Sheinbaum's vision of strengthening Mexico's data processing capacity.

Despite the state's ongoing water stress, the proposed data centers are designed with sustainable features such as a waterless cooling system, as assured by Harney. With a projected completion by 2027, the facilities aim to generate 900 permanent jobs, offering significant economic contributions to the community.

TRENDING

1
Eastern Railway Enhances Durga Puja Commuter Services

Eastern Railway Enhances Durga Puja Commuter Services

 India
2
New Beginnings: Juan Ayuso's Journey with Lidl-Trek Begins

New Beginnings: Juan Ayuso's Journey with Lidl-Trek Begins

 Global
3
Sangakkara Steps Up: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals

Sangakkara Steps Up: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals

 India
4
Navigating Uncertainty: The Global Workforce Dilemma

Navigating Uncertainty: The Global Workforce Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025