CloudHQ's $4.8 Billion Data Center Revolution in Mexico

U.S. technology company CloudHQ announced a massive $4.8 billion investment to construct six data centers in Mexico's Queretaro state. Scheduled over the coming years, the project aims to bolster cloud computing and artificial intelligence capabilities in the region, according to a company executive.

At a recent press conference attended by key government figures, CloudHQ's Chief Operating Officer, Keith Harney, revealed plans for a long-term tenant lease to kickstart construction of the site, relying on a 900-megawatt private substation. This aligns with President Claudia Sheinbaum's vision of strengthening Mexico's data processing capacity.

Despite the state's ongoing water stress, the proposed data centers are designed with sustainable features such as a waterless cooling system, as assured by Harney. With a projected completion by 2027, the facilities aim to generate 900 permanent jobs, offering significant economic contributions to the community.