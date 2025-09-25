Chevron Set to Tap Suriname's Coastal Energy Reserves
Chevron plans to begin drilling at Suriname's shallow-water Block 5 soon, according to the country's oil minister. This development follows Chevron's acquisition of interest in several offshore blocks. Successful drilling could significantly impact the region due to its proximity to the coast, highlighting strategic investments in energy exploration.
Chevron, a major U.S. energy producer, is gearing up to commence drilling operations at Suriname's shallow-water Block 5 in the coming month, according to Patrick Brunings, the country's oil minister. In a recent TV interview, Brunings revealed that Chevron's focus is on drilling the Kori Kori well, and the results could be pivotal for the region given its proximity to the coastline.
The decision to move forward with drilling was preceded by Chevron's strategic acquisition of operating interests in the area during a competitive bidding process in late 2021. The company expanded its regional footprint last year by obtaining an 80% stake in the adjacent shallow-water Block 7, in addition to holding 33.3% of offshore Block 42.
If the Kori Kori well yields oil or gas resources, it could have substantial economic implications for the local community and enhance Chevron's position in global energy markets. The company's investments underscore its commitment to exploring promising energy reserves in the strategically significant region.
