Left Menu

India's Banks Urged to Scale Up in Global Ranking

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the transformative aspirations for Indian banks to become global leaders, paralleling India's broader economic expansion goals. He highlighted support for MSMEs as pivotal to economic growth, credited digital innovations, and stressed structural reforms to bolster investor confidence and sustainable future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:30 IST
India's Banks Urged to Scale Up in Global Ranking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for Indian banks to not only focus on growth but also change their scale to rank among the world's top ten in the coming years.

Speaking at the Financial Express India's Best Bank Awards, Shah highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision for India to become a vishwaguru by 2047, stressing the importance of political, social, and financial inclusion in driving India's growth trajectory.

He underscored the critical role of MSMEs in economic development, drawing attention to the rise of conglomerates like Reliance and Adani from MSME origins, while also praising India's steady economic performance and consistent foreign investment influx, crediting structural reforms and technological advancements for these strides.

TRENDING

1
Director Arrested for Multi-Crore Housing Project Fraud

Director Arrested for Multi-Crore Housing Project Fraud

 India
2
Wall Street's Jitters: Mixed Economic Signals Stir Uncertainty

Wall Street's Jitters: Mixed Economic Signals Stir Uncertainty

 Global
3
Extortion Threat and Arson: Unraveling the Jafrabad Showroom Owner's Ordeal

Extortion Threat and Arson: Unraveling the Jafrabad Showroom Owner's Ordeal

 India
4
Trump Administration and Senate Democrats on Brink of Government Shutdown

Trump Administration and Senate Democrats on Brink of Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025