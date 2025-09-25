India's Banks Urged to Scale Up in Global Ranking
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the transformative aspirations for Indian banks to become global leaders, paralleling India's broader economic expansion goals. He highlighted support for MSMEs as pivotal to economic growth, credited digital innovations, and stressed structural reforms to bolster investor confidence and sustainable future growth.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for Indian banks to not only focus on growth but also change their scale to rank among the world's top ten in the coming years.
Speaking at the Financial Express India's Best Bank Awards, Shah highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision for India to become a vishwaguru by 2047, stressing the importance of political, social, and financial inclusion in driving India's growth trajectory.
He underscored the critical role of MSMEs in economic development, drawing attention to the rise of conglomerates like Reliance and Adani from MSME origins, while also praising India's steady economic performance and consistent foreign investment influx, crediting structural reforms and technological advancements for these strides.
