Telangana Excise Crackdown on Illicit Liquor Nets Significant Seizures

The Telangana Excise Department's coordinated raids in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts resulted in the confiscation of over 2,290 liquor bottles and 3,000 kg of black jaggery. These operations aim to combat the illegal liquor trade affecting public health, with seized goods valued at Rs 1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:06 IST
P Dasaratha, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise, Rangareddy district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to combat the illegal liquor trade, Telangana's Excise Department has achieved substantial seizures in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. From September 15 to 30, enforcement officials registered 105 cases, confiscating over 2,290 bottles of illicit liquor, equivalent to approximately 1,700 litres, as well as 3,000 kilograms of black jaggery used in its production. The street value of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise, Rangareddy district.

During the crackdown, officials discovered that much of the illicit liquor had been illegally imported from states such as Goa, Delhi, and Haryana. In response, almost 50 specialized task force teams were mobilized in an extensive operation that underscores the state's commitment to public safety, Deputy Commissioner P Dasaratha revealed to ANI.

The initiative comes alongside previous raids, including in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district, aimed at dismantling illegal brewing operations. The Excise Department remains vigilant, urging citizens to refrain from consuming non-duty-paid liquor to protect public health, highlighting the potential dangers posed to communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

