Punjab and Kerala Unite to Revolutionize Livestock Productivity
Punjab and Kerala have partnered to enhance livestock productivity by exchanging genetic material and collaborating on advanced reproductive technologies. The initiative involves the exchange of Sahiwal and Holstein Friesian breeds. It also focuses on improving genetic selection methods, human resource development, and fostering expertise sharing between both states.
In a groundbreaking move, Punjab and Kerala announced a strategic partnership aimed at boosting livestock productivity, leveraging each state's strengths. This collaboration was formalized during a high-level meeting between Punjab's Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Kerala's Minister J Chinchu Rani.
The initiative involves exchanging high-quality genetic materials, with Kerala procuring Sahiwal breed bulls from Punjab, and Punjab acquiring Holstein Friesian and Murrah bull semen from Kerala. This exchange serves as the bedrock for collaborative efforts in advanced reproductive technologies like Embryo Transfer and In-Vitro Fertilization, aimed at accelerating breed improvement.
Both states are also focusing on genomic selection and breeding value estimation techniques to develop superior livestock genetics. The partnership extends to human resource development through exchange programs for veterinarians, scientists, and trainees, fostering a collaborative spirit to ensure a more resilient and profitable dairy sector, benefiting farmers and farming communities.
