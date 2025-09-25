Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Lifeline for Struggling Farmers?

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States plans to redirect some tariff revenues to support the nation's farmers.

Speaking at the White House, Trump mentioned the ongoing challenges faced by the U.S. farming sector, citing low crop prices and trade disputes as major contributors to the slump. The President expressed confidence that farmers will eventually benefit from these measures.

Republican lawmakers are urging prompt action, calling for aid distribution by year-end to prevent substantial losses for farmers. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins explained that the administration is considering a strategy similar to past measures, which previously involved significant financial support to balance trade war impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)