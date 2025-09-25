Telangana on Red Alert: Proactive Measures Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a high alert in the state due to a forecast of heavy rain. Districts are taking measures to ensure public safety, addressing floods and power supply. Hyderabad, already experiencing above-average rainfall, is on standby for emergencies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday ordered the state administration to remain on high alert in response to the India Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rain over the next two days. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) reported that officials have been directed to keep a vigilant watch on flood-prone areas, implementing proactive safety measures to safeguard the public.
The CMO further mentioned that district collectors are being instructed to assess regular flood-prone zones, facilitating the relocation of residents from vulnerable low-lying areas to relief camps. Additionally, traffic on waterlogged roads is to be halted to ensure safety, and educational institutions are advised to stay cautious during the Dussehra holidays. Hyderabad's emergency teams, including GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF, are on standby for potential crises.
Telangana has experienced a significant 25% excess rainfall this southwest monsoon season, receiving 89 cm compared to a normal 71 cm. Notably, Hyderabad recorded a 51% excess with 91 cm of rainfall, contributing to the urban heat island effect and increased rainfall intensity. Consequently, interior areas like Amberpet, Charminar, Golconda, and Begumpet recently faced deluge conditions, underscoring the urgency of current precautionary measures.
