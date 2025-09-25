India's Defence Sector Boost: 'Made in India' at Center Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, underscored the Indian government's commitment to bolstering a vibrant defence sector as a key part of the country's 'Made in India' initiative. Speaking at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, PM Modi emphasized the critical role that Uttar Pradesh is playing in the development of the nation's defence ecosystem.

The Prime Minister announced that the production of AK 203 rifles is set to begin at a factory established in collaboration with Russia, a move that emphasizes the strengthening of India-Russia ties, with Russia as a partner country in this edition of the trade show. Over 2,200 exhibitors are participating, showcasing a myriad of products and services, underscoring a strong international partnership.

Furthermore, Modi highlighted the strides made by Uttar Pradesh in various manufacturing sectors, including electronics and mobile manufacturing. Future plans include the development of a semiconductor facility in the region. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow, signaling an ongoing commitment to industrialization, skill development, and reducing dependency on foreign defence imports.