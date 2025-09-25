U.S. Seeks to Disrupt Russia's Gas Dominance in Europe

In a bid to pressure Moscow to cease its aggressive actions in Ukraine, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has labeled the reduction of Russian natural gas sales to Europe as the "most immediate hammer" Washington possesses. Wright emphasizes that gas, unlike oil, presents logistical challenges for smuggling, making it a more feasible target.

During recent talks with European leaders, Secretary Wright reassured the European Union of the United States' capability to compensate for any shortfall, promising that American exports of liquefied natural gas can sufficiently replace Russian supplies. The EU, under pressure from Trump, is targeting a complete phase-out of Russian LNG by 2027.

While the EU progresses toward cutting reliance on Russian fuel, challenges remain, notably with Russia's oil sales to India and Turkey. Wright acknowledges attempts to deter India from these purchases have proven difficult, and the administration remains committed to finding innovative measures to further counter Russia's economic stronghold.