Maharashtra’s Farmers Battle Nature: Nine Years of Weather Woes and Crop Losses

Maharashtra has faced relentless agricultural challenges over the past nine years, with adverse weather events wreaking havoc on its farmlands. According to official data, more than 605.26 lakh hectares have suffered due to excessive rains, hailstorms, and droughts, prompting the state to pay out over Rs 54,600 crore in compensation to the affected farmers.

The recurring inclement weather has resulted in substantial crop destruction, as seen in the recent Kharif season's devastating losses. Government officials highlighted that, since 2019, excessive rainfall has become increasingly frequent, amplifying the challenges for farmers who are repeatedly hit by these natural disasters.

Reportedly, the situation across Maharashtra's districts reveals an ongoing struggle with weather extremes. Whether it is unseasonal rains, cyclones, or floods, nearly every year since 2015, barring 2016-17, has registered catastrophic agricultural calamities, leaving the farming community in dire straits.

(With inputs from agencies.)