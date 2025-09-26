Left Menu

Maharashtra’s Farmers Battle Nature: Nine Years of Weather Woes and Crop Losses

Over the past nine years, Maharashtra has experienced severe crop losses due to unpredictable weather, including heavy rains, hailstorms, and droughts. The state's farmers have suffered significant financial setbacks, with the government disbursing over Rs 54,600 crore in compensation. The recent Kharif season continues to record extensive damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:03 IST
Maharashtra’s Farmers Battle Nature: Nine Years of Weather Woes and Crop Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has faced relentless agricultural challenges over the past nine years, with adverse weather events wreaking havoc on its farmlands. According to official data, more than 605.26 lakh hectares have suffered due to excessive rains, hailstorms, and droughts, prompting the state to pay out over Rs 54,600 crore in compensation to the affected farmers.

The recurring inclement weather has resulted in substantial crop destruction, as seen in the recent Kharif season's devastating losses. Government officials highlighted that, since 2019, excessive rainfall has become increasingly frequent, amplifying the challenges for farmers who are repeatedly hit by these natural disasters.

Reportedly, the situation across Maharashtra's districts reveals an ongoing struggle with weather extremes. Whether it is unseasonal rains, cyclones, or floods, nearly every year since 2015, barring 2016-17, has registered catastrophic agricultural calamities, leaving the farming community in dire straits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

 Global
2
Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Strikes on Houthi Targets in Sanaa

Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Strikes on Houthi Targets in Sanaa

 Global
4
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025