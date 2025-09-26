Left Menu

Strategic Stake: Oracle and Silver Lake Invest in TikTok US

Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX are set to invest in TikTok US, each acquiring a roughly 15% stake. This investment could also grant each company a seat on TikTok US's board, reflecting confidence in the platform's growth potential and strategic importance.

In a significant development, Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX are poised to secure approximately 15% stakes in TikTok US, according to Bloomberg News.

This move could also afford each investor a board seat, highlighting the perceived value and strategic importance of the platform in the evolving tech landscape.

The investment signals confidence in TikTok US's growth potential, aligning with broader trends in technology investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

