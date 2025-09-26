Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Global markets experienced turbulence as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth data was released, heightening investor concerns. The revelation that the U.S. economy grew faster than anticipated in the second quarter fueled fears that the Federal Reserve might shy away from cutting interest rates.

Equities around the world lost ground, while bond yields soared in reaction to the robust economic figures. The U.S. Treasury yields increased following reports of an upward revision in GDP growth and a rise in new orders for key manufactured goods.

On Wall Street, major indexes experienced declines as investors processed the economic indicators. Meanwhile, the currency market saw the dollar gain against the euro and yen, reflecting apprehension over persistent inflation concerns amidst economic uncertainty.