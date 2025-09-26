Left Menu

Drone Activity Near Ukraine's South Ukraine Nuclear Plant Sparks Safety Concerns

A drone was downed and detonated close to Ukraine's South Ukraine nuclear power plant, the IAEA reported. Their team was informed that 22 drones were observed in the plant's monitoring zone, with some flying dangerously close. This incident raises significant security concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:06 IST
Drone Activity Near Ukraine's South Ukraine Nuclear Plant Sparks Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone was downed and detonated roughly 800 meters from Ukraine's South Ukraine nuclear power plant overnight, according to a statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday.

The IAEA reported that its on-site team had informed them about 22 drones being detected in the plant's monitoring area late on Wednesday and early Thursday, with certain drones flying as near as 500 meters to the facility.

This alarming incident has raised substantial safety concerns, highlighting potential security threats to critical infrastructure in the region.

TRENDING

1
Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global
3
Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

 Global
4
U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025