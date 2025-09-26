Drone Activity Near Ukraine's South Ukraine Nuclear Plant Sparks Safety Concerns

A drone was downed and detonated roughly 800 meters from Ukraine's South Ukraine nuclear power plant overnight, according to a statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday.

The IAEA reported that its on-site team had informed them about 22 drones being detected in the plant's monitoring area late on Wednesday and early Thursday, with certain drones flying as near as 500 meters to the facility.

This alarming incident has raised substantial safety concerns, highlighting potential security threats to critical infrastructure in the region.