Growatt: Powering a Global Clean Energy Revolution

Growatt, a leader in distributed solar and energy storage, has earned the EUPD Research Top Brand PV Award for the eighth consecutive year. Recognized globally, Growatt empowers users with innovative solar inverters and smart energy solutions, driving the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:11 IST
Growatt, a world leader in distributed solar and energy storage solutions, has been honored with the EUPD Research Top Brand PV Award for the eighth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Growatt's unwavering commitment to innovation and reliability in providing customer-centric solar energy solutions.

With installations in over 180 countries, Growatt has established itself as a trusted energy partner, offering advanced solutions from residential solar inverters to large-scale industrial solar power plants. The company's success in major markets such as Mexico, Brazil, Pakistan, Germany, and the Middle East & North Africa demonstrates its global influence and brand perception.

As the demand for decentralized renewable energy systems increases, Growatt's award-winning portfolio, including solar inverters, energy storage systems, and EV chargers, plays a crucial role in shaping the future of energy ecosystems. These technologies help users reduce reliance on fossil fuels, cut electricity costs, and ensure energy independence.

