Asian Markets Tumble Amid New U.S. Tariff Announcements

Asian stock markets dropped as U.S. President Donald Trump introduced new tariffs, impacting pharmaceuticals and other sectors. The tariffs include 100% on branded drugs and various percentages on other goods. The announcements stirred uncertainty in financial markets, with investors showing caution amid changing economic expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:17 IST
Asian markets experienced a significant downturn on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new series of aggressive tariffs.

The new measures impose 100% tariffs on imported branded pharmaceuticals and varied tariffs on other products, dealing a blow to Asia's pharmaceutical sector.

This move has triggered investor caution, with financial markets responding to a shifting economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

