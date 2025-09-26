Asian Markets Tumble Amid New U.S. Tariff Announcements
Asian stock markets dropped as U.S. President Donald Trump introduced new tariffs, impacting pharmaceuticals and other sectors. The tariffs include 100% on branded drugs and various percentages on other goods. The announcements stirred uncertainty in financial markets, with investors showing caution amid changing economic expectations.
Asian markets experienced a significant downturn on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new series of aggressive tariffs.
The new measures impose 100% tariffs on imported branded pharmaceuticals and varied tariffs on other products, dealing a blow to Asia's pharmaceutical sector.
This move has triggered investor caution, with financial markets responding to a shifting economic landscape.
