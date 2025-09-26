Left Menu

US tariff on branded drugs: Not much impact on Indian exports, says Pharmexcil chief Joshi

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:24 IST
US tariff on branded drugs: Not much impact on Indian exports, says Pharmexcil chief Joshi
US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 100 per cent tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products will not have much of an impact on Indian generic exports to the North American country, said Namit Joshi, Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) on Friday.

Joshi noted that India's main pharma exports to the US are generic medicines.

"We don't export any patented and branded drugs to the US. Right now, it is not for generics. We don't foresee much of an impact of this notification on the Indian generic pharmaceutical industry," he told PTI.

Starting October 2025, the US will be imposing a 100 per cent tariff on any branded or patented pharmaceutical product, unless a company is building their pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America, Trump said in a social media post.

"IS BUILDING" will be defined as "breaking ground" and/or "under construction," he added.

There will, therefore, be no tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started, US President Trump said in a post.

India exports about USD 11 billion worth of pharma products to the USA out of total 30 billion worldwide.

