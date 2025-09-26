Maharashtra's Festive Gift: Diwali Cheer for Anganwadi Workers

In a move to spread festive cheer, the Maharashtra government will provide Rs 2,000 each to anganwadi workers and helpers involved with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme this Diwali. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has stated that a budget of Rs 40.61 crore has been sanctioned for this initiative.

The decision, formalized through a government resolution issued recently, underscores the government's recognition of the critical role anganwadi workers and helpers play in enhancing the care and nutritional well-being of women and children. Minister Tatkare highlighted that the effort is a gesture of gratitude for their unwavering service while enriching their festive experience.

Funds are set to be distributed to beneficiaries shortly via the ICDS commissioner, promising brighter Diwali celebrations for thousands of workers across the state, Minister Tatkare noted.