Left Menu

Maharashtra's Festive Gift: Diwali Cheer for Anganwadi Workers

The Maharashtra government has announced a Diwali gift of Rs 2,000 each for anganwadi workers and helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed the allocation of Rs 40.61 crore for this initiative aimed at acknowledging their vital contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:52 IST
Maharashtra's Festive Gift: Diwali Cheer for Anganwadi Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to spread festive cheer, the Maharashtra government will provide Rs 2,000 each to anganwadi workers and helpers involved with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme this Diwali. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has stated that a budget of Rs 40.61 crore has been sanctioned for this initiative.

The decision, formalized through a government resolution issued recently, underscores the government's recognition of the critical role anganwadi workers and helpers play in enhancing the care and nutritional well-being of women and children. Minister Tatkare highlighted that the effort is a gesture of gratitude for their unwavering service while enriching their festive experience.

Funds are set to be distributed to beneficiaries shortly via the ICDS commissioner, promising brighter Diwali celebrations for thousands of workers across the state, Minister Tatkare noted.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

 India
2
Congress Demands Justice for Ladakh Protest Casualties

Congress Demands Justice for Ladakh Protest Casualties

 India
3
Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

 Global
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025