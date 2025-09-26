Maharashtra's Festive Gift: Diwali Cheer for Anganwadi Workers
The Maharashtra government has announced a Diwali gift of Rs 2,000 each for anganwadi workers and helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed the allocation of Rs 40.61 crore for this initiative aimed at acknowledging their vital contribution.
The decision, formalized through a government resolution issued recently, underscores the government's recognition of the critical role anganwadi workers and helpers play in enhancing the care and nutritional well-being of women and children. Minister Tatkare highlighted that the effort is a gesture of gratitude for their unwavering service while enriching their festive experience.
Funds are set to be distributed to beneficiaries shortly via the ICDS commissioner, promising brighter Diwali celebrations for thousands of workers across the state, Minister Tatkare noted.
