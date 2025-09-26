Heightened Security in J&K as Forces Engage Terrorists in Seoj Dhar

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, chaired a pivotal meeting at Srinagar's Raj Bhavan on Friday, bringing together top officials, including the Army's Northern Commander and the Director General of Police, to assess the security situation. The urgency follows heightened tensions in the region.

In Udhampur, security measures have intensified, particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Seoj Dhar area, situated on the Doda-Udhampur border, was reported by officials. The exchange of fire marks another chapter in the continued hostilities that sparked the previous evening.

The encounter began around 8 p.m. when alert troops from the White Knight Corps engaged terrorists. Inspector General of Police Jammu, Anand Jain, confirmed in a social media post that actionable intelligence had led to the confrontation. The Special Operations Group and the Indian Army are actively involved in resolving the encounter.

Security forces confirmed the presence of terrorists in Seoj Dhar, prompting coordinated efforts between the Special Operations Group and the Army to clear the area. One soldier has been injured in the exchange. Meanwhile, aerial assets, including choppers and drones, have been deployed as intelligence suggests the presence of two to three Pakistani terrorists in the locale, with operations ongoing.

