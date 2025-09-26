Left Menu

Heightened Security in J&K as Forces Engage Terrorists in Seoj Dhar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a security review meeting amidst heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter in the Seoj Dhar area between security forces and terrorists led to increased security on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, with ongoing operations to neutralize threats as intelligence suggests multiple terrorists are trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:40 IST
Heightened Security in J&K as Forces Engage Terrorists in Seoj Dhar
LG Manoj Sinha chairs meeting of Unified Headquarters at Raj Bhavan, review security situation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, chaired a pivotal meeting at Srinagar's Raj Bhavan on Friday, bringing together top officials, including the Army's Northern Commander and the Director General of Police, to assess the security situation. The urgency follows heightened tensions in the region.

In Udhampur, security measures have intensified, particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Seoj Dhar area, situated on the Doda-Udhampur border, was reported by officials. The exchange of fire marks another chapter in the continued hostilities that sparked the previous evening.

The encounter began around 8 p.m. when alert troops from the White Knight Corps engaged terrorists. Inspector General of Police Jammu, Anand Jain, confirmed in a social media post that actionable intelligence had led to the confrontation. The Special Operations Group and the Indian Army are actively involved in resolving the encounter.

Security forces confirmed the presence of terrorists in Seoj Dhar, prompting coordinated efforts between the Special Operations Group and the Army to clear the area. One soldier has been injured in the exchange. Meanwhile, aerial assets, including choppers and drones, have been deployed as intelligence suggests the presence of two to three Pakistani terrorists in the locale, with operations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global
2
Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

 Global
3
Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025