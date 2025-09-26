Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd will initiate commercial operations of a portion of its 25 MW solar capacity in Gujarat on September 27. This boosts NGEL Group's total capacity to 7407.475 MW. The project in Bhuj, part of NTPC's push for green energy, will see partial activation.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) announced it will commence commercial operations of a 25 MW section of its solar capacity in Gujarat starting September 27. This strategic move aligns with India's push towards sustainable energy.

The latest addition will bring the installed capacity of the NGEL Group to a noteworthy 7407.475 MW, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

The Bhuj, Gujarat solar project, which adds to India's largest power generation company's green initiatives, will partially operate on the specified date, as confirmed in a regulatory filing.

