The Kremlin has announced that the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines are operating at full capacity, ensuring the flow of gas to Turkey remains uninterrupted. This comes amidst geopolitical tensions as the United States exerts pressure on allies to discontinue imports of Russian energy.

On the heels of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, speculation had risen about Turkey's stance on buying Russian energy products. Trump revealed his expectation that Turkey would adhere to a request to halt these purchases.

The dialogue between Trump and Erdogan highlights the complex energy dependencies that exist amidst broader international relations. Turkey's ongoing cooperation with Moscow on energy illustrates a nuanced diplomatic balancing act, despite the external pressures from Washington.