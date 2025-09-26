Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case

The Supreme Court has rejected Vikas Yadav's request for a further extension of interim bail in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. Despite his argument citing various personal reasons, the court refused, urging that continuous extensions would set an unreasonable precedent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:21 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday denied further extension of interim bail to Vikas Yadav, who is currently serving a 25-year prison term for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara. A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma delivered the verdict, emphasizing that granting further extensions would lead to a perpetual process.

The bench remarked, "It will be a never-ending process if your plea is to be accepted. Now it is marriage, then you will have children, it will go on and on." Vikas Yadav's counsel argued that he required more time out of jail to manage personal matters, such as organizing documents, obtaining an Aadhaar card, and mobilizing funds to pay a fine of Rs. 54 lakh imposed as part of his sentencing.

Although the Supreme Court was firm in its decision, the counsel opted to withdraw the petition to focus on an existing case in the Delhi High Court. Previously, Yadav's interim bail was granted to facilitate his mother's post-surgery care and for his own marriage preparations. Yadav has a pending plea raising issues about remission benefits with the apex court, while his conviction for the murder stems from the killing of Katara over a relationship with Yadav's sister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

