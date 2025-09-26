Supreme Court Upholds CBI's Approach in TTD Laddu Adulteration Probe

The Supreme Court has intervened to stay an order from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which criticized the CBI Director for assigning an officer outside the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of adulterated ghee in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) laddu prasadam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, stated that there is no issue with the SIT delegating some of its investigation responsibilities to another officer, as the CBI Director oversees the entire process. The bench's observations followed an appeal by the CBI Director contesting the High Court's decision.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central agency, argued that the High Court's observations undermined the integrity of the ongoing investigation, unjustifiably criticizing the SIT's operations. The Supreme Court, formed the SIT to delve into the serious accusations of animal fat being used in the laddus at the temple, revered as the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

