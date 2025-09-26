Left Menu

Parijat Industries Files for IPO to Boost Growth in Agrochemical Sector

Parijat Industries (India) Ltd is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale of 2.04 crore shares. Funds will primarily repay debt, enhancing the company's financial stability and supporting its global operations.

Updated: 26-09-2025

  • Country:
  • India

Agrochemical firm Parijat Industries (India) Ltd has initiated the process to launch an initial public offering (IPO), seeking approval from market regulator Sebi. The IPO aims to raise funds through a fresh issue of Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale of 2.04 crore shares, as per their draft red herring prospectus filed recently.

The company plans to allocate Rs 121.6 crore from the fresh issue to debt repayment, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes. Known for its expansive presence across 65 countries, Parijat Industries boasts a broad customer base including Mankind Agritech, Rallis India, and Bayer Cropscience among others.

Offering 512 product registrations internationally by August 2025, Parijat Industries manufactures agrochemical formulations in India, utilizing facilities in Ambala and Vadodara. In the financial year 2025, it reported Rs 1,045.3 crore in operations revenue and a net profit of Rs 54 crore. SBI Capital Markets and Ambit are spearheading the public issue as the lead managers.

