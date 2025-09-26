Left Menu

GK Energy Ltd Shares Surge as IPO Gains Broad Acceptance

GK Energy Ltd's IPO shares saw a strong debut, ending nearly 10% above the issue price. The company's Rs 464 crore IPO was oversubscribed 89.62 times. Proceeds will fund working capital and corporate requirements. Offering a comprehensive solution, GK Energy is a leading EPC service provider for solar-powered agricultural pumps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:47 IST
GK Energy Ltd Shares Surge as IPO Gains Broad Acceptance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of GK Energy Ltd, a leading provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, ended the trading day with an impressive premium of nearly 10 percent against its issue price of Rs 153.

The stock began trading at Rs 165 on the BSE, a 7.84 percent rise from its issue price, eventually surging to Rs 175.95 during the day before closing at Rs 167.75.

On the NSE, shares debuted at Rs 171, an 11.76 percent increase, and concluded at Rs 167.74. The company's recent IPO, which received overwhelming demand with 89.62 times subscription, aims to support its long-term capital requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions at the UN: Sharif Confronted Over Terrorism, Trump Claims Peace Role

Tensions at the UN: Sharif Confronted Over Terrorism, Trump Claims Peace Rol...

 United States
2
Advanced Maritime Simulation Centre Elevates India's Seafaring Excellence

Advanced Maritime Simulation Centre Elevates India's Seafaring Excellence

 India
3
EU Tightens Diplomatic Leash on Russian Envoys

EU Tightens Diplomatic Leash on Russian Envoys

 Belgium
4
Tensions Rise: Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' Dream Sparks TMC Rebuttal

Tensions Rise: Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' Dream Sparks TMC Rebuttal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025