Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Ignites Navratri Spirit Across Ahmedabad

During the vibrant festival of Navratri, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in several Garba events across Ahmedabad, engaging with locals and encouraging the celebration of cultural heritage. Notable figures joined him, enhancing the spirit of unity and self-reliance, a message echoed by participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:41 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at Garba event in Ahmedabad (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Navratri, a festival epitomizing devotion and divine energy, saw Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel actively participating in various Garba events across Ahmedabad, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Friday. On the fourth night, Patel visited several celebrations in East Ahmedabad, including notable locations such as Vastral, Nikol, Bapunagar, Gheekanta, and Dariyapur.

The Chief Minister's itinerary included visits to Madhav Homes in Vastral, Shri Khodaldham Ground and Shreenath Society in Nikol, Bahuchar Mata Temple in Bapunagar, the Navratri festival by Shri Mahakali Mitra Mandal in Dariyapur, and a Garba event by Shri Shiv Shakti Mai Gheekanta Yuvak Mandal in Gheekanta. Throughout these visits, Patel received a warm welcome from event organizers and locals, participated in Aarti ceremonies, and bolstered the excitement of the festivities.

At Shrinath Park in Nikol, participants in the Garba festival voiced chants advocating 'Adopt Swadeshi, Make India Self-Reliant,' echoing the mantra of Atmanirbhar. The event at Khodaldham Ground in Nikol saw the presence of dignitaries including State Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor Pratibha Jain, MP Hasmukh Patel, Gordhanbhai Zadafiya, and Vallabh Kakadiya, marking the event's significance. Former State Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja attended the celebration at Madhav Homes in Vastral, while local leaders, including MLAs and BJP officials, joined proceedings at various other venues, underscoring a theme of social and political unity during the vibrant festival.

