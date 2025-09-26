Trump's Caution Against Tylenol for Pregnant Women and Children
Donald Trump advised against the use of Tylenol by pregnant women and in young children unless critically necessary. His statement was made on Truth Social, raising questions about the medication's safety during pregnancy and potential risks to children.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent statement posted on Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a caution to pregnant women regarding the use of Tylenol. He advised that the medication should only be taken if deemed absolutely necessary.
Trump extended his advisory to young children, suggesting that Tylenol should not be administered for 'virtually any reason.' The statement has sparked discussions on the safety of the widely used medication during pregnancy and its effects on child health.
This latest advisory from Trump adds to the ongoing debates about pharmaceutical safety and its implications for specific demographics. Health experts urge consulting healthcare professionals for guidance on medication use during pregnancy and for children.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Tylenol
- pregnant
- women
- children
- safety
- advisory
- Truth Social
- medication
- use