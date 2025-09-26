Trump's Caution Against Tylenol for Pregnant Women and Children

In a recent statement posted on Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a caution to pregnant women regarding the use of Tylenol. He advised that the medication should only be taken if deemed absolutely necessary.

Trump extended his advisory to young children, suggesting that Tylenol should not be administered for 'virtually any reason.' The statement has sparked discussions on the safety of the widely used medication during pregnancy and its effects on child health.

This latest advisory from Trump adds to the ongoing debates about pharmaceutical safety and its implications for specific demographics. Health experts urge consulting healthcare professionals for guidance on medication use during pregnancy and for children.