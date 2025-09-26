Left Menu

India and Russia Forge Stronger Ties in Agriculture

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev discussed boosting agricultural cooperation through a potential memorandum of understanding. Discussions focused on increasing Indian agricultural exports to Russia, ensuring food security, and enhancing farmer incomes, underscoring the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:36 IST
India and Russia Forge Stronger Ties in Agriculture
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture. The meeting, held at Krishi Bhawan, highlighted the mutual interest in formalizing this partnership with a memorandum of understanding.

The primary focus of the dialogue was to bolster agricultural trade, with a particular emphasis on expanding India's export footprint in Russia. Chouhan articulated India's strategic priorities, such as ensuring food security and amplifying farmer incomes, as pivotal elements of this potential collaboration.

Patrushev, on his visit as groundwork for President Putin's December trip to India, emphasized the existing robust collaboration between the countries, expressing eagerness to deepen ties. Discussions also explored academic exchanges, technical partnerships, and initiatives for innovation in seed traceability systems.

TRENDING

1
Barcelona's Injury Woes: Raphinha and Garcia Sidelined

Barcelona's Injury Woes: Raphinha and Garcia Sidelined

 Global
2
Amit Shah Gears Up Bihar BJP for Upcoming Elections

Amit Shah Gears Up Bihar BJP for Upcoming Elections

 India
3
Dollar Holds Ground Despite Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Holds Ground Despite Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
4
Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys

Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025