India and Russia Forge Stronger Ties in Agriculture
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev discussed boosting agricultural cooperation through a potential memorandum of understanding. Discussions focused on increasing Indian agricultural exports to Russia, ensuring food security, and enhancing farmer incomes, underscoring the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.
In a significant diplomatic move, India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture. The meeting, held at Krishi Bhawan, highlighted the mutual interest in formalizing this partnership with a memorandum of understanding.
The primary focus of the dialogue was to bolster agricultural trade, with a particular emphasis on expanding India's export footprint in Russia. Chouhan articulated India's strategic priorities, such as ensuring food security and amplifying farmer incomes, as pivotal elements of this potential collaboration.
Patrushev, on his visit as groundwork for President Putin's December trip to India, emphasized the existing robust collaboration between the countries, expressing eagerness to deepen ties. Discussions also explored academic exchanges, technical partnerships, and initiatives for innovation in seed traceability systems.
