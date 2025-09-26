MoU Sparks Jute Revolution in Nagaland: A Green Leap

A groundbreaking partnership aimed at advancing jute cultivation has been formalized in Nagaland with a four-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement unites the National Jute Board, Jute Corporation of India, ICAR-Central Research Institute, and the Nagaland Agriculture Department to propel jute and natural fibre farming across the state.

Valid from 2025 to 2031, the MoU seeks to escalate jute farming, improve agronomy, and pilot new fibres like flax and ramie. Officials emphasize that jute, owing to its biodegradable and eco-friendly nature, holds promise as a substitute for plastics and timber, opening doors for industrial applications.

Underpinning the initiative, financial and technical support will be extended through national missions. With supportive agro-climatic conditions in Nagaland, the collaboration aims to ensure fair pricing for farmers, fostering economic progress and ecological sustainability.

