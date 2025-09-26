Left Menu

European Stocks Rebound Amid Tariff Turbulence

European stocks recovered from a three-week low, ending the week slightly higher, driven by gains in the financials and industrials sectors. Spanish stocks led the regional markets, with European insurers recovering after a losing streak. Tariffs on Chinese steel impacted the market, while U.S.-imposed tariffs affected healthcare and truck sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:07 IST
European Stocks Rebound Amid Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks staged a comeback on Friday, bouncing back from three-week lows with significant gains in the financials and industrials sectors. The STOXX 600 climbed 0.8%, closing the week just marginally higher, mostly unaffected by market turbulence.

Spanish stocks outperformed their regional counterparts, gaining 1.3% to reach a one-week high. Insurance companies across Europe, including Munich Re and SCOR, rose by 2.1%, breaking a losing streak.

The construction sector saw a 1.1% rise, partly driven by news of the European Commission's planned tariffs on Chinese steel. However, new U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump, particularly affecting drug and truck sectors, introduced further volatility. Despite these pressures, markets adjusted expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, maintaining cautious optimism.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Chhattisgarh Judicial Officer

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Chhattisgarh Judicial Officer

 India
2
Tragic Loss Spurs Safety Review in National League

Tragic Loss Spurs Safety Review in National League

 Global
3
India Gears Up for Historic World Para Athletics Championships

India Gears Up for Historic World Para Athletics Championships

 India
4
Scandal Unveiled: Shocking Discoveries in Gurugram Police Lines

Scandal Unveiled: Shocking Discoveries in Gurugram Police Lines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025