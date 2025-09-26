Left Menu

Mixed Market Signals as Inflation Data and Tariff Talks Weigh on Wall Street

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq struggled in a mixed session as investors grappled with inflation data, rate cut expectations, and potential government shutdown concerns. Analysts warned of tariff impacts. Financials and corporate performances influenced market movements, while Fed remarks and consumer sentiment data added layers of complexity to the market dynamics.

26-09-2025
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes appeared set to break a three-week winning streak amid investor apprehensions over recent inflation data and potential interest rate cuts. August's consumer spending growth surprised, yet inflation rose at a controlled rate. Tariff impacts are not fully reflected, analysts warn.

Amidst mixed signals from Fed policymakers, concerns linger about the economic forecast as tariffs weigh heavily. Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin expressed reservations about current inflation forecasts. Inventory buffers shielded corporates from tariff impacts, but upcoming earnings will likely test their resilience.

Market dynamics were influenced by sectoral performance, with Boeing and financials boosting the S&P 500. Conversely, Costco's disappointing results impacted the index. Investor focus also remained on potential government shutdowns, which could disrupt data releases and compound market uncertainty.

