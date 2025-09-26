Tata Capital's USD 2 Billion IPO: A Landmark Move in India's Financial Sector
Tata Capital is set to launch a USD 2 billion IPO on October 6, 2025. The offering includes 47.58 crore shares, aiming for a valuation of USD 18 billion. Proceeds will enhance the company's Tier-1 capital. This IPO could become the largest in India's financial sector, following regulations for upper-layer NBFCs.
Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company under the Tata Group, is preparing to make waves in the financial sector by launching its USD 2 billion IPO on October 6, 2025. Industry insiders estimate this move could result in a groundbreaking USD 18 billion valuation for the company.
The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares, primarily from Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation. It's a strategic move intended to solidify Tata Capital's Tier-1 capital base in order to support its growing financial operations.
This public offering is set to be the largest of its kind in India's financial domain, further aligning with RBI's listing requirements for upper-layer NBFCs. The move follows Tata Technologies' recent successful public listing, marking another significant entry for the Tata Group in the public markets.
