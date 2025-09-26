Left Menu

MCD Meeting Drives Positive Civic Changes Amid Gst Relief

In a five-hour session, Delhi's municipal councilors discussed significant issues like mosquito-borne diseases and economic reforms. Pravesh Wahi praised PM Modi for reducing GST rates, benefiting the public. The Suniyo Scheme, offering property tax relief, was extended due to positive public response, reinforcing the MCD's citizen-focused governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:11 IST
Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held an extensive five-hour session on Friday, where councilors from both the ruling party and opposition engaged in constructive discussions on pressing civic issues. According to a statement from the Mayor's Office, topics ranged from civic amenities to public health and ward-level concerns.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh announced that efforts to curb mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria were intensified. The Corporation has ramped up preventive measures, including medicine stockpiling, spraying, and fogging, while ensuring regular inspections to address any negligence by officials.

Despite some disruptions from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilors, the session concluded positively. Leader of the House, Pravesh Wahi, proposed a resolution, unanimously adopted, to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing GST rates. The councilors applauded the decision for providing economic relief to consumers and small businesses.

Recognizing the public's appreciation, Mayor Singh extended the Suniyo Scheme to December 31, 2025. The scheme waives interest and penalties on property tax dues, contingent on the timely payment of principal amounts for specified financial years.

The MCD's latest meeting underscores its commitment to enhancing governance and prioritizing public welfare, with several citizen-focused proposals receiving approval.

