Left Menu

Telangana Mandates 42% Local Body Reservation for Backward Classes

The Telangana government announces 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local bodies to ensure equitable representation. The decision follows a detailed socio-economic survey and recommendations from a dedicated commission, marking a significant step towards inclusivity and social justice in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:21 IST
Telangana Mandates 42% Local Body Reservation for Backward Classes
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo Credit/Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has announced a groundbreaking decision to provide 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local governance structures. This move is intended to enhance equitable representation and empower marginalized communities, a long-standing aspiration since the state's formation in 2014.

In alignment with constitutional mandates for equality and social justice, the state aims to address the significant representation gap of Backward Classes. Articles 40, 243 D(6), and 243 T(6) of the Indian Constitution empower states to reserve seats specifically for these communities in panchayats and municipalities, respectively.

The decision was fueled by insights from a commissioned survey and a detailed report by Busani Venkateshwara Rao, which highlighted the backward classes' underrepresentation relative to their 56.33% population share. The subsequent legislative approval of The Telangana Backwards Classes (Reservations of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, marks a pivotal moment in the state's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

 Bangladesh
2
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

 Italy
3
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India
4
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025