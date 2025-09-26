Telangana Mandates 42% Local Body Reservation for Backward Classes

The Telangana government has announced a groundbreaking decision to provide 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local governance structures. This move is intended to enhance equitable representation and empower marginalized communities, a long-standing aspiration since the state's formation in 2014.

In alignment with constitutional mandates for equality and social justice, the state aims to address the significant representation gap of Backward Classes. Articles 40, 243 D(6), and 243 T(6) of the Indian Constitution empower states to reserve seats specifically for these communities in panchayats and municipalities, respectively.

The decision was fueled by insights from a commissioned survey and a detailed report by Busani Venkateshwara Rao, which highlighted the backward classes' underrepresentation relative to their 56.33% population share. The subsequent legislative approval of The Telangana Backwards Classes (Reservations of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, marks a pivotal moment in the state's socio-political landscape.

