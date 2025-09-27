Left Menu

Sinclair Resumes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' After Controversy

Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on its nearly 40 ABC-affiliated stations after facing pressure from lawmakers. The decision follows a temporary suspension due to controversial comments by Kimmel. Meanwhile, Nexstar Media Group retains its block on the show pending a lucrative merger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced on Friday the resumption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on its 40 ABC-affiliated stations nationwide, ending a brief blackout influenced by political pressures. This development comes after Disney's week-long suspension was lifted, though another major broadcaster continues to block the show.

The suspension was initially triggered by comments made by Kimmel on air, prompting intervention from the Federal Communications Commission, which warned of possible fines. In response, Sinclair has offered new accountability measures to ABC, although these have yet to be implemented.

Nexstar Media Group, in the midst of a significant merger, continues its preemption of the show across its 32 stations. The ongoing discontent highlights the tension between network content and local broadcast decisions, reflecting broader themes of media oversight and market strategy.

