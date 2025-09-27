Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Makes Television Comeback

The popular late-night show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', is set to return to Nexstar's ABC affiliated television stations. The comeback promises a refreshing take on current events and entertainment, marking a significant moment for fans and the show's host, Jimmy Kimmel, in the television industry.

The widely popular late-night show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', is poised to make a spectacular return to television screens via Nexstar's ABC affiliated stations. This marks a noteworthy event in the industry, bringing back the charismatic host, Jimmy Kimmel, to the nighttime lineup.

Fans of the show can look forward to a rejuvenated format that promises to blend humor with insightful commentary on current events, entertainment, and the latest in pop culture. The show's return is eagerly anticipated by audiences who value its unique take on the late-night talk show genre.

This return to the airwaves underscores Nexstar's commitment to delivering premier entertainment content to its viewers. As the television landscape continues to evolve, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' finds its place once again as a staple of nighttime television, ready to engage audiences with the charm and wit of its renowned host.

