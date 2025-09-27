Jimmy Kimmel Live Returns to Nexstar’s ABC Stations
Jimmy Kimmel Live is returning to Nexstar Media Group's ABC affiliated television stations. The show will be aired on both owned and partnered stations, enhancing the entertainment lineup. This marks a significant comeback for the late-night show on ABC’s network.
