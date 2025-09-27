Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel Live Returns to Nexstar’s ABC Stations

Jimmy Kimmel Live is returning to Nexstar Media Group's ABC affiliated television stations. The show will be aired on both owned and partnered stations, enhancing the entertainment lineup. This marks a significant comeback for the late-night show on ABC’s network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 03:09 IST
Jimmy Kimmel Live Returns to Nexstar’s ABC Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exciting development for late-night television, Jimmy Kimmel Live is making its return to Nexstar Media Group's affiliated ABC television stations. This includes various owned and partner outlets, indicating a strategic push to bolster the entertainment slate. The announcement was made today, confirming the show's comeback.

Nexstar's affiliated stations are set to broadcast Jimmy Kimmel Live, as the company aims to capture viewer interest and enrich its programming choices. This move highlights the collaborative relationship between Nexstar and the ABC Television Network, leveraging star power and popular late-night entertainment.

The return of Jimmy Kimmel Live to Nexstar's lineup is expected to appeal to a broad audience, providing humor and topical commentary. As a staple in late-night television, the show's return could revitalize audience engagement and viewership across Nexstar's broadcast platforms.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

 Global
2
Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controversy

Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controver...

 Global
3
Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

 Global
4
Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025