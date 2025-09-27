Jimmy Kimmel Live Returns to Nexstar’s ABC Stations

In an exciting development for late-night television, Jimmy Kimmel Live is making its return to Nexstar Media Group's affiliated ABC television stations. This includes various owned and partner outlets, indicating a strategic push to bolster the entertainment slate. The announcement was made today, confirming the show's comeback.

Nexstar's affiliated stations are set to broadcast Jimmy Kimmel Live, as the company aims to capture viewer interest and enrich its programming choices. This move highlights the collaborative relationship between Nexstar and the ABC Television Network, leveraging star power and popular late-night entertainment.

The return of Jimmy Kimmel Live to Nexstar's lineup is expected to appeal to a broad audience, providing humor and topical commentary. As a staple in late-night television, the show's return could revitalize audience engagement and viewership across Nexstar's broadcast platforms.