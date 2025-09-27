Potential Dialogue: North Korea-U.S. Talks at APEC Summit
A senior Seoul official indicated the potential for North Korea-U.S. talks at an upcoming APEC summit in South Korea, despite North Korea not being an APEC member. South Korean officials view North Korea's participation as unlikely, even with U.S. President Donald Trump's attendance in Gyeongju.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-09-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 06:27 IST
A possibility of dialogue between North Korea and the United States at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea next month has surfaced, according to reports from Yonhap News Agency citing a senior Seoul official.
Despite North Korea not being a member of APEC, discussions of its involvement came up, although South Korean officials suggest the probability of North Korea's engagement at the summit remains low.
Meanwhile, the summit, expected to occur in Gyeongju with U.S. President Donald Trump present, may still offer an opportunity for unexpected diplomatic interactions.
