Delhi Police Unravel Illegal Firecracker Network at Rajouri Garden

In a significant crackdown ahead of the festive season, Delhi Police have uncovered an illegal firecracker operation in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. Officers seized a staggering 3,580.4 kg of firecrackers from a residential premise being used as a makeshift godown.

This haul was the result of a raid prompted by specific intelligence. A family living at the residence was caught in the act, as they repackaged the fireworks for sale, contravening the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers. The confiscated stock was sourced from Meerut, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, intended for lucrative sales in the Delhi market.

The Delhi Police emphasized their commitment to enforcing the ban and mitigating risks associated with illegal firecracker storage in densely populated areas. The offenders, who run a snack shop in Moti Nagar, have been allegedly trading in these hazardous goods for profit, awaiting a lucrative festival season.