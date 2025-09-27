Indian Army Bolsters Air Defence with Indigenous 'Anant Shastra' Missile Systems

In a decisive move to enhance its air defence capabilities, the Indian Army has announced plans to procure five to six regiments of the indigenously developed 'Anant Shastra' surface-to-air missile systems. This initiative aims to strengthen the country's defence posture along its borders with Pakistan and China.

The tender for these advanced weapon systems has been issued to Bharat Electronics Limited by the Indian Army, underscoring a significant milestone in India's efforts towards defence indigenization. These systems, earlier known as the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile, form a crucial part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) arsenal.

Estimated to cost approximately Rs 30,000 crore, the project promises to bolster the Indian Army's Air Defence, which played an instrumental role during Operation Sindoor against Pakistani drones. The deployment of Anant Shastra systems, highly agile and mobile, will complement existing missile systems such as the MRSAM and Akash, offering an operational range of around 30 km.

(With inputs from agencies.)