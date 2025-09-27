PM Modi's Odisha Visit Spurs Major Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Odisha this Saturday heralds a series of developmental projects exceeding Rs 60,000 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's engagement, highlighting his frequent visits and commitment to state development. Parida emphasized the honor of having the nation's leader actively driving progress.

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda remarked on PM Modi's particular interest in underdeveloped regions like Odisha and the northeast. Panda noted that the Prime Minister has already visited Odisha several times recently, underlining the significance of this region in his developmental agenda. Panda announced the launch of various projects, including a Rs 37,000 crore telecom initiative to connect remote villages and the foundation stone for eight new IITs.

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate over 97,500 4G mobile towers, constructed with indigenous technology, enhancing connectivity in remote and Maoist-affected areas. In addition to telecom advancements, projects related to rail connectivity, IIT infrastructure, and skill development are slated to redefine Odisha's economic landscape, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' for inclusive development.

