Left Menu

PM Modi's Odisha Visit Spurs Major Development Projects

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha, significant projects exceeding Rs 60,000 crore are being launched, enhancing telecom connectivity, IIT infrastructure, and rail projects, underpinning the PM's Viksit Bharat vision. The initiatives aim at improving local industries and trade, supporting tourism, and fostering employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:38 IST
PM Modi's Odisha Visit Spurs Major Development Projects
Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Odisha this Saturday heralds a series of developmental projects exceeding Rs 60,000 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's engagement, highlighting his frequent visits and commitment to state development. Parida emphasized the honor of having the nation's leader actively driving progress.

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda remarked on PM Modi's particular interest in underdeveloped regions like Odisha and the northeast. Panda noted that the Prime Minister has already visited Odisha several times recently, underlining the significance of this region in his developmental agenda. Panda announced the launch of various projects, including a Rs 37,000 crore telecom initiative to connect remote villages and the foundation stone for eight new IITs.

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate over 97,500 4G mobile towers, constructed with indigenous technology, enhancing connectivity in remote and Maoist-affected areas. In addition to telecom advancements, projects related to rail connectivity, IIT infrastructure, and skill development are slated to redefine Odisha's economic landscape, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' for inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

 United Arab Emirates
2
India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

 India
3
FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

 Global
4
The AI Alignment Problem: HAL's Dilemma in Real-World AI Models

The AI Alignment Problem: HAL's Dilemma in Real-World AI Models

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025