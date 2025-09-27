Left Menu

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Alleged International Links Under Scrutiny

Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal has raised concerns over activist Sonam Wangchuk's connections with Pakistan and other countries. Wangchuk, accused of inciting violence during protests in Leh, faces investigation for alleged foreign ties and funding violations. He has been detained under the National Security Act following unrest in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:31 IST
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Alleged International Links Under Scrutiny
Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of Police in Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, has made strong allegations against activist Sonam Wangchuk, suggesting potential connections with neighboring Pakistan and other countries. At a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal revealed the arrest of a Pakistani PIO allegedly in contact with Wangchuk and referenced Wangchuk's attendance at events in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Jamwal accused Wangchuk of inciting violence in Leh on September 24, referencing past instances of unrest linked to Wangchuk's activities. The DGP has raised concerns about Wangchuk's funding and potential violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. As investigations continue, the role of foreign influence in the recent violence is being examined.

Following violent protests that resulted in four deaths and injuries to civilians and security personnel, Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act and is currently in Jodhpur Central Jail. The protests, which saw a BJP office set on fire, have sparked a broader investigation into the involvement of so-called environmental activists, with Wangchuk at the center of the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay flays DMK, reiterates opposition to BJP, slams AIADMK-BJP alliance as 'opportunistic'.

Vijay flays DMK, reiterates opposition to BJP, slams AIADMK-BJP alliance as ...

 India
2
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
3
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
4
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025