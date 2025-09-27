Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Alleged International Links Under Scrutiny

Director General of Police in Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, has made strong allegations against activist Sonam Wangchuk, suggesting potential connections with neighboring Pakistan and other countries. At a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal revealed the arrest of a Pakistani PIO allegedly in contact with Wangchuk and referenced Wangchuk's attendance at events in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Jamwal accused Wangchuk of inciting violence in Leh on September 24, referencing past instances of unrest linked to Wangchuk's activities. The DGP has raised concerns about Wangchuk's funding and potential violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. As investigations continue, the role of foreign influence in the recent violence is being examined.

Following violent protests that resulted in four deaths and injuries to civilians and security personnel, Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act and is currently in Jodhpur Central Jail. The protests, which saw a BJP office set on fire, have sparked a broader investigation into the involvement of so-called environmental activists, with Wangchuk at the center of the accusations.

