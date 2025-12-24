Left Menu

Christmas Eve Celebration Lights Up Nepal's Christian Community

On Christmas Eve, followers of Christianity in Nepal gathered at Lalitpur's Assumption Church to celebrate the occasion with prayers and carols. The festival, observed worldwide, involves decorating churches and homes with lights and evergreens, symbolizing themes of light and life. The tradition includes diverse practices like family dinners and gift exchanges.

Mass prayers in Nepal church on Christmas eve (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a vibrant display of faith and tradition, Christians in Nepal convened at the Assumption Church in Lalitpur on Wednesday evening to celebrate Christmas Eve. The event, which marks the eve of Jesus Christ's birth, featured mass prayers and carol singing, echoing a worldwide tradition observed on December 24.

With the Assumption Church beautifully adorned with lights and a majestic Christmas tree, the festive atmosphere drew in visitors. Esther Shrestha, a church member, shared her personal connection to the day, highlighting its spiritual significance and her family traditions that center on inviting God's presence into their lives.

Globally, the celebration of Christmas involves a variety of customs. In Nepal, it has been elevated to a national festival, with communities engaging in traditional activities. These include decorating Christmas trees and awaiting Santa Claus, whose history is rooted in ancient and modern lore. The festival unites people in a shared celebration of light and life, symbolized by the evergreen, a motif dating back centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

