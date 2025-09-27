Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Highlights Swadeshi Triumph with 4G Network Unveiling

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauds the inauguration of the 'Swadeshi 4G Network' in Pune, emphasizing its role in boosting connectivity across India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. This move aims to enhance education, healthcare, and agricultural information access in rural areas, aligning with the vision of a self-reliant India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the inauguration of the 'Swadeshi 4G Network' in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the strides India has made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He explained how indigenous technology development is countering international challenges, citing tariffs and visa regulations as examples.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of connectivity for development. The launch of over 92,000 BSNL towers, including 900 in Maharashtra, marks a significant step in bridging rural connectivity gaps. The Chief Minister quoted former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing the role of communication as a driver of development and rural access to global opportunities.

Highlighting future benefits, Fadnavis noted the potential for improved education, healthcare, and agricultural access through enhanced connectivity. He mentioned that more than 100 government services in Maharashtra are now online and described upcoming systems for greater governmental accountability, underlining the necessity of robust network infrastructure.

