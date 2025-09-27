Left Menu

Tension in Bareilly: Key Arrests and Injuries After Violent 'I Love Muhammad' Protest

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, following violent protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, 10 FIRs have been filed and 39 individuals identified. The main conspirator, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, is arrested. Social media played a role in the unrest, leading to police injuries and a recovery of weapons.

Tension in Bareilly: Key Arrests and Injuries After Violent 'I Love Muhammad' Protest
In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, tensions flared on September 26 when violence erupted during a protest backing the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni reported that 10 FIRs have been filed, and 39 people have been identified in connection with the unrest.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a cleric identified as a principal conspirator, was arrested and placed in judicial custody. DIG Sahni highlighted the role of social media in gathering protestors and inciting violence. The unrest resulted in injuries to 22 police officers during confrontations involving gunfire and stone-throwing.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has assured that the state's law and order is under control, reflecting ongoing governance strength in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned against any challenges to the state's security, indicating strict measures against street protests stirring unrest.

