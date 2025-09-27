Assam CM Tightens the Noose in Zubeen Garg's Case, Urges Key Figures to Appear for Inquiry
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued look-out notices for two main figures linked to Zubeen Garg's death, demanding their presence in Guwahati by October 6. He emphasized Assam's need for justice and transparency while outlining upcoming administrative initiatives and election outcomes in a detailed Facebook live address.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced look-out notices for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, central figures in the probe into Zubeen Garg's death. The duo has been summoned to Guwahati by October 6, with the Assam Police prepared to enforce measures to secure their presence if necessary.
During a Facebook live address, CM Sarma expressed a commitment to ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg, whom he described as an asset to Assam. He warned Mahanta and Sharma against testing public patience, reiterating the need for their cooperation in the investigation. The government has taken steps to freeze assets and requested forensic analyses to uncover potential foul play.
Meanwhile, Sarma discussed administrative updates, including the declaration of examination results and the initiation of social welfare programs. He acknowledged election outcomes in Bodoland, where peaceful polling was observed, and reaffirmed promises made to constituents. Transparency and accountability remain focal points as investigations progress.
