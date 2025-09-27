Influencer Arrested in West Bengal for Remarks Against Armed Forces

A social media influencer has found himself at the center of controversy after being arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments regarding the armed forces. The arrest took place in West Bengal's Nadia district, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The influencer, identified as Biswajit Biswas, also known as 'Fit Biswajit,' was apprehended from the Dhantala police station area on Friday. His remarks quickly drew widespread public disapproval, with many accusing him of insulting national pride.

Former servicemen and soldiers' family members were among those leading the call for swift legal action. Despite issuing a public apology on Facebook, where he boasts over 330,000 followers, Biswas was placed in judicial custody following a formal complaint lodged against him.