Next-Gen GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economy and Vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next-gen GST reforms have been praised by Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh and BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan as a transformative step towards a developed India by 2047. The new tax structure aims to ease compliance, reduce prices, and support diverse industries, fostering growth and inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for implementing next-gen GST reforms, describing them as a 'big gift' for society. Singh expressed that the rate reductions are a significant benefit ahead of Diwali, aiming to transform India into a developed nation through Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi movements.
Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan commended the reforms, highlighting their alignment with the vision of a self-reliant India. Kesavan emphasized that 'MODI' stands for 'Mission of Developed India,' asserting that the GST changes are pivotal for realizing this goal by 2047, bringing widespread approval.
The Union Government's GST overhaul, effective from September 22, introduces tax slabs of 5% and 18%, with higher levies on luxury goods. It is designed to streamline compliance, lower consumer costs, and stimulate industries, from agriculture to renewable energy. Notably, FMCG players like Amul have slashed prices in response.
