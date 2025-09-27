Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede Claims 31 Lives at Actor Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

A stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in 31 deaths and 58 injuries. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured state leaders of central support and requested a detailed report. Overcrowding is suspected to be the cause as Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:35 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led to the deaths of 31 individuals and injuries to 58 more. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has communicated with state officials, offering central government support if needed.

The Union Home Ministry is demanding a comprehensive report from the Tamil Nadu government concerning the incident. Overcrowding appears to have triggered the disaster, as multiple attendees lost consciousness and were urgently transported to nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic event and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. DMK leader Senthil Balaji announced measures to ensure victims receive free medical care and stated that the Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

