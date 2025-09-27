Left Menu

Delhi Police Clamp Down on Illegal Arms and Firecrackers

Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old for illegal weapon possession after a video surfaced online. A cache of illegal firecrackers was also seized in West Delhi, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce bans ahead of festival season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:43 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old youth after a video showing him firing an illegal weapon circulated on social media. Law enforcement officials seized a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges from the youth, who has been identified as Jamaal from Bhajanpura, Delhi. The arrest was made by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad, led by Inspector Yogesh Vashishta, who acted on a specific tip-off on September 26.

Law enforcement cited social media as a source that helped them track down Jamaal after his video of firing shots with the weapon appeared online. A case has been initiated under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Bhajanpura police station, and further investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, Delhi Police recovered 3,580.4 kg of illegal firecrackers from a residence in West Delhi. The home was being used as an unlicensed storage facility by a family intending to repack and sell the banned items for profit. Procuring crackers from various locations, including Meerut, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, the family was caught repackaging them despite a Supreme Court ban. With the festival season approaching, police have been vigilant in enforcing firecracker bans to prevent similar illegal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

